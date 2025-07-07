Larry Fitzgerald’s son commits to Notre Dame, joining other NFL legends’ children with Fighting Irish

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have brought in yet another son of a former NFL star.

Devin Fitzgerald — the son of Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, who should be heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026 with his first time ballot — announced his commitment on Saturday.

He also considered UCLA, but ultimately chose the Fighting Irish.

Fitzgerald is ranked the 55th-best receiver in his 2026 class, per 247Sports.com. He is a three-star prospect out of Brophy Prep in Arizona.

He won’t be the only son of a former NFL great looking to make his own mark on the game, as the Fighting Irish will be filled with the next generation.

The receivers room alone has Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis; Elijah Burress, whose father is Super Bowl-champion receiver Plaxico Burress; and Kaydon Finley, the son of Green Bay Packers Super Bowl-champion Jermichael Finley.

On defense, Thomas Davis Jr., the son of ex-Carolina Panthers All-Pro Thomas Davis, also said he’s heading to South Bend in 2026.

Fitzgerald revealed to ESPN that Notre Dame offered him a scholarship in May following his junior season, where he hauled in 52 receptions for 720 yards with nine touchdowns. He also has a good relationship with Mike Brown, who he has known “since I was 5 years old.”

“I’ve developed into a better ballplayer, and they really think I’m going to turn into a great player,” Fitzgerald told ESPN. “…He’s shown me that I can come in, step up and play early. That’s their plan with me.”

The elder Fitzgerald became a star at Pitt during his college days, as he won the Biletnikoff Award in 2003 as just a sophomore. He had over 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons as a Panther before entering the 2004 NFL Draft.

He ended up being the third overall pick by the Cardinals, and they kept him for 17 years. Fitzgerald would go on to have 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. He also won the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

“Having my dad there to help me throughout the recruiting process has been great,” Devin Fitzgerald said of his father’s influence. “He knows what’s important.”

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.