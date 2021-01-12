Large crowds flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after Alabama victory

Huge crowds were seen flooding the streets of Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Monday night after Alabama’s decisive 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the national championship game.

The celebrations for Alabama’s sixth national title under coach Nick Saban took place amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases. They also came after Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox last week urged fans not to host any block parties if the Crimson Tide were victorious in the contest.

“In the upcoming days around the National Championship Game, we all have a role to play in keeping our community safe,” Maddox said in a video message posted on Twitter last Friday.

“We can’t have block parties this year,” he continued. “There will be a time and place to celebrate, but this is not the time. All of us have friends, family members, people that we know and love who have been impacted by COVID-19. Presently, our hospital is stretched.”

Despite his warning, photos and videos from Tuscaloosa showed massive crowds filling up the streets.

Some users took to social media to express their worries over the large gatherings during the pandemic, which saw thousands huddled close together.

“Congrats to coronavirus for its victory on the streets of Tuscaloosa tonight,” tweeted InsideHoops.com.

“Let’s check back in on Tuscaloosa in about a week,” wrote former ESPN personality, Jemele Hill.

“Tuscaloosa will be the new Covid-19 hotspot by in the morning,” another replied.

The victory saw Saban surpass Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most college football national championships by a coach in the Associated Press poll era — with seven. He won his first title in 2003 at LSU.

Alabama won its first national title in the College Football Playoff era during the 2015 season, beating Clemson, 45-40.

