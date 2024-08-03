Laotian Olympic sprinter finishes race, turns back to help opponent who collapsed during women’s 100 prelim

The spirit of the Olympics was on full display during the first day of the track and field events in Paris Friday.

Laotian sprinter Silinia Pha Aphay and Lucia Moris of South Sudan were side by side in the first heat of the women’s 100-meter prelim, competing for a top three spot to advance to the first round.

According to The Washington Post, Pha Aphay noticed around the halfway mark that Moris, who was in the lane next to her, had gone down.

Pha Aphay crossed the finish line with a season best of 12.45 seconds, but it wasn’t enough to crack the top three.

But that didn’t matter.

Pha Aphay turned back to check on Moris, who appeared to be grabbing her right leg while shouting in pain. Pha Aphay ran over and called out for medics, who eventually rushed to Moris’ side before carrying her off the purple track on a stretcher.

“We are athletes,” Pha Aphay said, via The Post. “We are 100 meters — the same. All 100 meters athletes have to know how being hurt feels. And this is a big competition. It’s a big dream to come here. But you get hurt here. So, everybody knows the feeling.”

Pha Aphay speculated Moris may have injured her hamstring.

“I can only share her pain,” she continued.

In the first round, American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who is making her Olympic debut, won with a time of 10.94 seconds to move on to the semifinal Saturday.

