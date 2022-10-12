Landon Collins rips ex-Giants GM Dave Gettleman, who ‘didn’t want me here’

Landon Collins is back with the New York Giants after the team signed him to the practice squad last week, and it appears that the safety-turned-linebacker will be active this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Collins wanted to make one thing abundantly clear: He wanted to return to Big Blue when he was a free agent in 2019. The team’s old GM didn’t want him, he said.

“That was my only concern,” he told the New York Daily News. “I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman. … I wanted to stay, but Gettleman didn’t want me here.”

Collins wasn’t shy to tell reporters his feelings about Gettleman once he left for the Washington Commanders after signing a massive six-year, $84 million deal with them during that 2019 offseason.

“No dignity at all,” he told NJ.com at the time. “I didn’t know what was going on. He’s a liar. He lied to everybody. So that’s a man I do not trust. I would hope nobody else would too.”

Collins added that while his free agency situation was playing out, he didn’t speak with Gettleman once. Gettleman didn’t draft Collins. Jerry Reese drafted him in the second round of the 2015 draft.

But Collins felt that after being a part of the organization four years and wearing a “C” on his chest for the 2018 season, he deserved better. Gettleman didn’t give him that, so he moved on.

Current general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll see an opportunity for a familiar face to return and make an impact.

Since he’s moved on, Collins’ strengths have shown when he’s closer to the line of scrimmage. Wink Martindale’s defensive scheme caters to safety-linebacker hybrids who can rush the passer and drop back in coverage if need be, and Collins has that skill set.

Injuries have gotten the best of Collins these past couple seasons. In 2020, he played just seven games after tearing his Achilles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Then, in 2021, a foot injury put him on injured reserve Dec. 24, ending his season after 13 games. After not reaching common ground this offseason with the Commanders, who wanted to restructure his contract, Collins became a free agent and had been one up until signing with New York.

In his second stint, he just wants to show he can still be a playmaker.

“I’ve been injury prone the past what, two years, three years? That’s my biggest downfall. Other than that, yeah, I still got it, I’m still a playmaker, I’m still a baller,” he told The New York Post.

In those first four seasons with New York, Collins led the team in tackles three straight seasons, totaling 104 or more while earning himself two Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro designation.

In 2016, Collins finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting on a team that willed its way to the playoffs because of its stout defensive play. Collins had five interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, 125 tackles and four sacks while defending 13 passes.

Collins has 437 tackles (22 for loss) with eight interceptions in 59 games for the Giants. He’s hoping to increase those totals starting this Sunday in Baltimore.

Fox News Digital attempted to contact Gettleman about Collins’ claims but was unsuccessful.