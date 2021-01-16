Lambeau Field to host NFC Championship game for first time since 2008

Lambeau Field is one of the most historic NFL stadiums and even as the Green Bay Packers have put together a long string of successful seasons under Aaron Rodgers, next weekend’s NFC Championship will snap a drought for the venue and be a first for the star quarterback.

Lambeau Field will host the NFC title game with a berth to the Super Bowl on the line for the first time since 2008. In that game, the New York Giants beat Brett Favre and the Packers by a field goal.

It was -1 degree Fahrenheit and Lawrence Tynes kicked the game-winning field goal to send the Giants to the Super Bowl where they would later upset the undefeated New England Patriots.

Rodgers has won a Super Bowl and been in the NFC Championship game multiple times but has never played in the game at Lambeau. That will change when the Packers host the winner between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers has been in four NFC Championship games since he’s entered the league. The one time the Packers got through to the Super Bowl, they won against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, the Packers are hoping their luck changes a bit. Green Bay missed a Super Bowl appearance last season after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship game.

The Packers have not been to the Super Bowl since the 2010 season.