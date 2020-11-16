Lamar Jackson on Ravens loss to Patriots: '[We're] ticked off'

Lamar Jackson was named league MVP in 2019 but the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback seems like a shadow of his former self this season and he voiced those frustrations Sunday night following a tough loss against the New England Patriots.

The elements definitely played a factor in the Ravens 23-17 loss but, for the most part, Jackson struggled against the Patriots defense and was limited to just 11 rushes for 55 yards.

“We’re ticked off. Don’t nobody like losing,” he said during a post-game press conference. “I know none of you guys like losing. Especially we got a lot of talent on our team. Just got to regroup. Tuesday go watch film on our opponents, Tennessee, and go from there.”

Jackson was 24 of 34 for 249 yards and two touchdowns but he threw an interception and was sacked twice.

“We just going — you know, don’t pay back this loss no more,” Jackson continued. “It’s over with. We can’t do nothing about it. We get together, we’re going to talk some things over, see what we are going to adjust, scheme up the team we got next, and build, like I said before.”

Jackson came under fire by teammate Marquise Brown after one of his worst performances this season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 where he had four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions.

“That’s one of our key players to our offense,” Jackson said of Brown at the time. “I want to get him the ball, the easiest way and fastest way we can. I have to do a better job of getting it to him.

The Ravens are 6-3 and are clinging to the No. 7 playoff spot in the AFC.