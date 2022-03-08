Lakers’ Russell Westbrook speaks out on name-calling, ‘death wishes’ against his family

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has often been on the receiving end of name-calling and harassment this season due to his lack of performance on the basketball court.

Westbrook admitted that his wife has received “death wishes” on Twitter, and the former NBA All-Star says it has “reached a point” in which it’s really weighing on his family.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This is just a game. This is not end-all, be-all,” Westbrook said following the Lakers’ 117-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. “When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”

Westbrook later talked about a recent parent-teacher interview for his son Noah, and that’s when he realized that it was important for him to protect his family’s name.

“Honestly, me and my wife were at a parent-teacher conference for my son. And the teacher told me, she’s like, ‘Noah is so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody, walks around, and says ‘I’m Westbrook, Westbrook.” That’s his last name.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And I kinda sat there in shock, and it hit me like, damn, I can no longer allow people — for example, ‘Westbrick’ to me now is shaming. Like, it’s shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means more, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kinda paved the way for me. And that’s just one example.”

Westbrook, who is making $44 million this season, is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 63 games played. The Lakers (28-36) are in ninth place in the Western Conference with 18 games left.