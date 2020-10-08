Lakers' LeBron James takes aim at Mike Pence using viral fly debate moment

LeBron James is just one game away from earning his fourth NBA Championship, but on Wednesday the Los Angeles Lakers star was focused on the vice presidential Debate.

James has previously said that he would hit the campaign trail for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and in August he voiced his support for Sen. Kamala Harris as his VP pick. So it came as no surprise when James used a viral moment from Wednesday night’s debate to knock Vice President Mike Pence.

A pesky insect landed on Pence’s head about halfway through this election’s only vice presidential debate and lingered for a few minutes — unbeknownst to the vice president.

James shared an image of the moment on his Instagram saying “Y’all know what flies favorite destination is right!!?? Yup you guessed it,” adding several suggestive emojis after.

James has often used his platform to be a voice for the victims of police brutality and social injustice.

UFC fighter Colby Covington, an outspoken Trump supporter, took aim at James last month calling out him and other “woke athletes.”

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” he said following his win over Tyron Woodley. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

The NBA community jumped to his defense but James remained quiet.

Los Angeles moves within one game of its 17th NBA title when it take son the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Finals on Friday night.