Lakers’ LeBron James suffers abdominal strain, will miss at least one week: report

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is going to miss some time.

James, who missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets, suffered an abdominal strain that will force him to miss at least a week, The Athletic reported, citing sources.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

According to ESPN, the Lakers want to “take their time” with James, who already missed two games this season due to right ankle soreness. Los Angeles has a 1-1 record without James.

In the six games that James has played, he is averaging 24.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, scores past Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

After the Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, they will head on the road and face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, before returning home for five-straight games, including marquee matchups against the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.