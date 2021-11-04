Lakers’ LeBron James suffers abdominal strain, will miss at least one week: report

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is going to miss some time.

James, who missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets, suffered an abdominal strain that will force him to miss at least a week, The Athletic reported, citing sources.

According to ESPN, the Lakers want to “take their time” with James, who already missed two games this season due to right ankle soreness. Los Angeles has a 1-1 record without James.

In the six games that James has played, he is averaging 24.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

After the Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, they will head on the road and face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, before returning home for five-straight games, including marquee matchups against the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.