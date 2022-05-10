Lakers’ Jeanie Buss sounds off on disappointing season: ‘I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss expressed her frustrations with the lack of winning despite having a star-studded team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have failed to make it out of the first round since winning the NBA championship in the bubble during the coronavirus-impacted 2019-20 season. She told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Tuesday she’s unsatisfied with how things have been.

“I’m growing impatient just because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. … When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep into the playoffs,” Buss told the newspaper. “So, yeah, it was gut-wrenching for me to go out on a limb like that and not get the results that we were looking for. … I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”

Buss went as far as to say she feels the fans’ frustrations about how the team has been and vowed to “absolutely” make changes if the team isn’t up to par with her standards.

Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs. The Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook in the offseason but he failed to carry the team on his shoulders while injuries plagued most of the stars, which led to the team missing the postseason completely. The Lakers then fired Frank Vogel after three seasons.

“This last year was extremely disappointing… it was hugely disappointing,” she told the LA Times. “I feel like we let down Laker fans, and don’t want to do that again, and we’ve got to get it right.”

Buss confirmed she was taking input on the team from James, Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson but expressed support for general manager Rob Pelinka. But she made clear James’ agency Klutch Sports was not running the team.

According to Bleacher Report in April, the Lakers were internally blaming James, Davis and Rich Paul for pressuring the team into the Westbrook trade. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games. He played more than James and Davis in the end.

“Do they have final say? No. Are they running the team? No, no, not at all,” Buss said. “I am controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m held accountable for every decision that’s made here.”

The next step for the Lakers is to figure out who is going to be their next head coach.