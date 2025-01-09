Lakers-Hornets game postponed as Los Angeles wildfires rage on: ‘We’re with you, LA’

The Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday was postponed as wildfires in the Los Angeles area continue to rage on.

The team confirmed the multiple reports about the postponement, as the Lakers released a statement on X telling fans to “please hold onto your tickets. They will be honored for the rescheduled date.”

The California wildfires have devastated Los Angeles County, with at least five dead and burning more than 27,000 acres, officials say. Thousands of homes have also been burned down.

An ESPN report added that Lakers head coach JJ Redick lost his home like so many others who live in the area.

“We’re heartbroken for Los Angeles,” the Lakers said in a statement on Thursday night. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most.

“Tonight’s game will be rescheduled to focus on what matters most today. We’re with you, LA.”

The purple and gold are not the only Los Angeles professional sports teams that are being affected by the fires.

The Los Angeles Rams could potentially play their wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, if the fires continue to affect the Inglewood area, where their home, SoFi Stadium, resides.

The NFL released their contingency plan on Wednesday night shortly after saying it was monitoring the situation in Los Angeles.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the air quality index read over 280, with 150 and above considered unhealthy.

The Los Angeles Chargers, though not playing at SoFi Stadium for their own NFL playoff game, limited players’ time outside during Wednesday’s practice due to air quality. They play the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon to kick off Wild Card Weekend.

The Chargers released a statement on Wednesday night, pledging $200,000 in targeted funding to wildfire relief efforts in the area.

LA County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone announced Thursday that the Eaton Fire, which claimed at least five lives, has seen growth “significantly stopped.”

LA City Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley also told reporters that the Palisades Fire, which remains 0% contained, is “one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles.”

