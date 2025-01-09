Lakers head coach JJ Redick’s house among thousands that burned down in Los Angeles wildfires: report

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is reportedly among the thousands who lost homes to the raging Los Angeles wildfires.

Redick’s situation was revealed after news broke that the Lakers were postponing their game Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN reported.

Redick said Tuesday his family members evacuated the area.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick said Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated. “It’s where I live. My family and my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated.

“I know that a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming tonight, I know a lot of people are scared.”

The Lakers released a statement on the postponement of the Hornets game Thursday, saying their focus is on “what matters most today.”

“We’re heartbroken for Los Angeles,” the Lakers said in a statement Thursday night. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation. And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most.”

It remains to be seen what the Lakers do about their game Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs, who are also scheduled to play in Los Angeles Monday night.

The purple and gold are not the only Los Angeles professional sports team affected by the fires.

The Los Angeles Rams may play their wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, if the fires continue to affect the Inglewood area, where their home, SoFi Stadium, is located.

The Los Angeles Chargers, though not playing at SoFi Stadium for their NFL playoff game, limited players’ time outside during Wednesday’s practice due to poor air quality. They play the Houston Texans Saturday afternoon to kick off Wild Card Weekend.

The Chargers released a statement Wednesday night, pledging $200,000 in targeted funding to wildfire relief efforts in the area.

LA County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone announced Thursday the Eaton Fire, which claimed at least five lives, has been “significantly stopped.”

LA City Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley told reporters the Palisades Fire, which remains 0% contained, is “one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles.”

