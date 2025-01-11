Lakers head coach JJ Redick emotional while opening up on ‘awful feeling’ of losing home in wildfires

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is one of the thousands in Los Angeles whose home did not survive the wildfires that have ravaged the area this week.

Redick was in Dallas for a game when he learned of the fires and that his family had evacuated.

Speaking with the media Friday, a day after a Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena was postponed, he opened up about his experience returning to Palisades and what he saw.

“I’m good. My wife got out really early. She was actually on the other side and came outside, saw the fire, was with some people, and were headed to the airport. … Got the kids from school. They’re safe. All that mattered,” he said.

“Went to the hotel, woke up at 7, headed up to Palisades. I had to see it for myself. I was not prepared for what I saw. It’s complete devastation and destruction. I had to go a different way to the house but went through most of the village, and it’s all gone. I don’t think you can ever prepare yourself for something like that.”

Redick’s home was destroyed Thursday.

“We were renting for the year to try to figure out where to be long-term, and everything we own that was of importance to us — almost 20 years of being together and 10 years of parenting — was in that house,” an emotional Redick said. “There’s certain things you can’t replace. They’ll never be replaced.

“The material stuff is whatever. My family and I, we’re processing the self side, the individual side of losing your home. You don’t ever want to wish that on anybody. It’s an awful feeling to lose your home. … Not sure I’ve wept or wailed like that in several years.

Monday night’s Vikings-Rams NFL playoff game was moved from Inglewood to Arizona because of the fires that have claimed at least 10 lives, destroyed over 10,000 buildings and burned roughly 30,000 acres.

