LeBron James finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 101-95 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

The win put an end to a three-game losing streak, and it was by far one of the best wins for the Lakers, but according to The Athletic, head coach Frank Vogel’s job is still in jeopardy, despite leading the team to a championship in 2020.

Vogel is reportedly being evaluated on a game-to-game basis.

The Lakers suffered a 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. After the loss, Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted that he was disappointed with the team’s recent performance, and James refused to speak to the media.

As of Tuesday night, the Lakers have a 22-22 record, and they are seventh in the Western Conference. Even though they’ve been dealing with injuries, roster changes and challenges with COVID-19, the team’s front office made it clear that they aren’t happy with their performance.

The Lakers will square off against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.