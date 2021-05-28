Lakers fans flood Staples Center with 'Kobe' chants during Game 3 win vs. Suns

Los Angeles Lakers fans filled the Staples Center with chants of “Kobe” as the team picked up its first playoff victory at home since 2012.

Lakers fans never got to witness the team’s run to the NBA championship last season because of the coronavirus pandemic and had to wait until the team won its play-in tournament game and then two more games before the team returned to Los Angeles to host the Phoenix Suns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

About 7,000 fans were at the Staples Center on Thursday night.

Los Angeles did not get home-court advantage because of their record. They entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference while the Suns, who had a surprisingly great year, are the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

LEBRON JAMES AVOIDING DISCIPLINE FOR ATTENDING EVENT BEFUDDLES TEAM OFFICIALS: REPORT

The chants came with about 30 seconds remaining in Game 3.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 34 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron James had 21 points and nine assists. The Lakers picked up the victory, 109-95.

“It was good for us, good for our team,” Davis said of the cheers. “We just can only imagine how it will be when it’s 20,000 in here. It was still loud, still electric. When we’re able to get the whole stadium in here, the whole fans screaming and yelling, I know it’s going to be even better.”

James added: “It’s a beautiful thing. It was a special night, and we just tried to reward our fans for the loyalty they have for us, and just try to play the game the right way.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 4 between the two teams will take place Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.