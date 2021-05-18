Lakers' Dennis Schroder done with Nets' Kyrie Irving after kerfuffle

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is done with everything associated with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Schroder posted a video on his YouTube channel showing off his massive collection. In the video, he grabbed one of Irving’s signature Nike shoes and said he couldn’t wear them anymore and said their confrontation in April was to blame.

“Unfortunately ,l can’t wear them no more. It’s not possible after what happened in the game,” the veteran guard said.

“I cannot do it. Not going to wear it again. We will do giveaways for everybody who wants them.”

Irving and Schroder were both ejected during the Nets and Lakers’ game April 10. The two kept going back and forth at each other and had to be separated. They both received technical fouls.

Schroder played in 61 games for the Lakers this season. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. He and the Lakers are in the play-in tournament with hopes of defending an NBA title.

Irving is among the stars on the Nets getting ready for the playoffs. He is averaging 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6 assists per game this season. He’s played most of the season but has battled injuries and missed some games for personal reasons.