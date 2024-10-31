Lakers’ Bronny James scores 1st career NBA points in Cleveland

Bronny James scored the first points of his NBA career on Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 134-110.

James entered the game late in the fourth quarter with the game already in the bag for the Cavaliers. On the left side of the floor, James crossed over and drove to the basket. He then dribbled back toward the corner and put his shot up.

As soon as it went in, the fans at Rocket Mortgage Arena cheered him on. Cavaliers fans still hold an incredible soft spot for the James family since LeBron James played two stints there and won a championship for his hometown team.

It was Bronny James’ second game of the season. He started the season stepping onto the floor at the same time as his father. However, he is likely G League bound for the majority of the season.

Cleveland took care of business in spite of the emotional night and improved to 5-0 to start the season. They are the first team to hit the 5-0 mark this season.

Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 25 points and five rebounds. Donovan Mitchell added 24 points on 10-of-20 from the floor, including four 3-pointers. He also had seven assists and three steals. Jarrett Allen had 20 points and 17 rebounds.

The Lakers fell to 3-2 on the year.

LeBron James scored 26 points while rookie Dalton Knecht scored 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

