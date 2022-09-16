Lakers bring back past first rounder on one-year deal: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Lakers are shaping up their roster to get back to the playoffs after missing out last season.

On Friday, they reportedly signed Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal.

Schroder spent the 2020-21 season with the Lakers, the year after they took down the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

The 28-year-old gives the Lakers some guard depth behind Russell Westbrook, who struggled last year, scoring just 18.5 points per game, his lowest mark since 2009-10.

Schroder has made the playoffs in seven of his nine NBA seasons.

In the ongoing EuroBasket tournament, Schroder is averaging 21.6 points and 7.3 assists per game. In his NBA career, he’s averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 assists in 26.5 minutes per contest.

In his short Laker tenure, he put up 15.4 points and dished out 5.8 assists per game.

Shroder signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics entering last season, but he was traded to the Houston Rockets near the NBA trade deadline. He only played in 15 games for the Rockets after a March shoulder injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season.

The deal is worth $2.64 million, according to The Athletic.