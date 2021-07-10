Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will certainly be back next year in another attempt to bring a second title to Los Angeles. But there’s a good chance one of the team’s mid-season acquisitions may not return to the team for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Andre Drummond made a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast and was asked where he was leaning toward playing next season. His response consisted of two words.

“Shanghai, China,” Drummond said in what appeared to be a joking manner.

During a recent interview via the @LakersAllDayEveryday Instagram page, Drummond said that he hopes to stay in Los Angeles.

“This is an incredible time in my career to play with LeBron James instead of against him… Hopefully, things go the right way, and we’ll try to run it back again,” Drummond said.

Last year, Drummond averaged 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. His presence in the frontcourt would only benefit the Lakers if he decides to stay in Los Angeles next season.