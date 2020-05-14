LA Galaxy star posts naked photo with model on social media, erases it

LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos posted an explicit naked photo in bed with a model but quickly erased the image, which showed the model’s exposed breast five minutes after it ended up on his Instagram Live.

Fans of the Mexican international star spotted it right away and took screenshots of dos Santos with the model, and the photos were all over the Internet within hours, according to The Sun.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The mystery woman was later identified as U.S.-based model Amanda Trivizas, who has ancestors from Greece, South America and Germany. She also has over 800,000 Instagram followers, as well as her own YouTube channel.

There was previously speculation that dos Santos was seeing Trivizas after he left messages on her Instagram page.