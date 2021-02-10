Kyrie Irving: Nets 'look very average' after third straight loss

The Brooklyn Nets are the third-best team in the Eastern Conference but losses to the Detroit Pistons have some wondering whether their success can be sustained through the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving appeared frustrated after Tuesday night’s loss to the Pistons. He said the team looked “average” despite having guys like himself, Kevin Durant and James Harden all on the same team.

“I don’t think that we go out every single day of our lives and sacrifice the time in order to be average at anything. I know you don’t wake up, I know that no one here on this call wakes up to be average at anything that they do. And we look very average,” the star point guard said. “We have the talent that the eye test presents, that we should be dominating. We have the experience in terms of some of our guys that have been through certain things, circumstances to be able to battle through. And we’re dealing with a lot of that of the reality that we’re putting this together on the fly.”

Irving alluded to frustrations with the officiating and the league’s COVID protocols.

“We are the team that the NBA put the most games on. We’re the team that gets someone taken out during COVID, during the games, we’re the team that has to deal with the refs, we’re the team that is literally battling against so many odds, that at this point, there’s not even a reason to continue commenting on it,” he added. “They are what they are. As a warrior that I am, and the energy that I have alongside my teammates, we just have to turn that corner, and we haven’t done that, but we will, and I’m telling you, the league’s gonna be on notice when that happens.”

Brooklyn has lost four out of its last five games and is 7-6 since the Nets acquired Harden from the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade last month.

The Nets are 14-12 and 4.5 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference.