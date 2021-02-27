Kyrie Irving is often misunderstood, Nets teammate says

The Brooklyn Nets enter Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks riding an eight-game winning streak. They are easily one of the best teams in all of basketball, and they have an opportunity to take home the NBA title in 2021.

Kevin Durant and the newly acquired James Harden are two of the greatest players in the league. And point guard Kyrie Irving is among the best players as well.

However, when it comes to thinking “outside the box”, Irving is often misunderstood. Nets teammate Jeff Green sat down for a Q&A with the New York Post and explained why he believes outsiders may misinterpret Irving to be someone he’s truly not.

“Everybody’s different in this world, everybody has their own opinions on certain things, everybody has their own way of living,” Green explained to The Post. “When people don’t like the way somebody’s living, they’re gonna judge and talk about how they’re doing, what they’re doing. He sees things the way he sees it.

“Being on the outside before this year, I never judged him once,” Green added. “He is who he is, and I love who he is. He’s a guy who thinks outside the box, he’s a guy who goes with his own opinions. I think people just need to allow him to be who he is and not judge him based off his opinion.”

So far this season, Irving is averaging 27.4 points, to go along with 5.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game for the Nets who currently have a 22-12 record entering their showdown with the Mavericks on Saturday night.

Irving will miss the game with a shoulder injury. It will be the 11th game he misses this season.