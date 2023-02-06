Kyrie Irving has one final message for Nets fans amid trade reports

Kyrie Irving sent one final message to Brooklyn Nets fans on Monday after the reported trade to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday put a cap on a bizarre rollercoaster of an era for the point guard.

“Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court,” he tweeted. “I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.”

Brooklyn reportedly agreed to a trade with Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a handful of draft picks. Irving signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019, with Kevin Durant. However, the game-changing signings only yielded one playoff series victory.

Irving’s tenure with the Nets was tumultuous at best. In 143 games in four seasons, Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

The point guard was rumored to be a piece in trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, NBA journalist Marc Stein reported that Brooklyn team owner Joe Tsai refused to send him to LA. The move would have reunited him with LeBron James.

James and Irving teamed up to win the 2016 NBA championship after coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to stun the Golden State Warriors. However, a bizarre breakup would shortly follow, and Cleveland would trade Irving to the Boston Celtics.

James appeared to have a three-word tweet about the whole ordeal.

“Maybe It’s Me,” he wrote.

Whatever it is, Brooklyn is entering a new era for the franchise.