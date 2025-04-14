Kyren Lacy’s father breaks silence on son’s death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The father of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy broke his silence on his son’s death on Sunday as authorities revealed details about what transpired before he died by suicide.

Kenny Lacy wrote a message to parents on his Facebook hours after it was revealed his son had died in the Houston area.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” he wrote on the social media platform. “Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright, or I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.

“Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it.”

He implored his followers to check on their kids’ mental health. It was a similar message shared across the sports world by several athletes, including LSU alumni.

Authorities in Texas released more details around Kyren Lacy’s death later Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call about a man, identified as Lacy, who was arguing with a family member when he shot a gun into the ground, according to FOX 26 Houston. Officials learned Lacy had fled the scene and launched a search after him.

Officials said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on Lacy, but he led them on a car chase that went on for miles. Lacy then crashed his vehicle in Spring, according to authorities.

Responding deputies removed Lacy from the vehicle to take him into custody, but he was found with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Units conducted an investigation of the incident,” a statement read, via FOX 26 Houston. “Preliminary information indicates Lacy shot himself during the pursuit and prior to the vehicle crashing. A handgun was recovered from the interior of the vehicle. A review of the Pct. 4 units body camera and in car dash mounted video did not indicate any shots were fired after the pursuit ended.

“Once the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division for review, as is standard for any death which takes place during an attempted arrest.”

Lacy was 24.

The wide receiver, who graduated in December and may have been a selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, was under investigation in Louisiana in connection with a crash in December that left a 78-year-old man dead, officials said in January.

He was accused of driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when the motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle.

He fled the scene of the crash without calling for aid, Louisiana State Police said. An arrest warrant was obtained for Lacy for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

A grand jury was reportedly set to hear evidence in the case on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.