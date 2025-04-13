Kyren Lacy’s death sends shock waves through sports world: ‘Check on your people’

The death of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy sent shock waves across the football world on Sunday with several NFL players and other athletes expressing their condolences.

Lacy was found dead in Houston, an LSU official confirmed to Fox News Digital. The cause of death was not announced. Lacy was 24.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” LSU said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”

Several athletes reacted to Lacy’s death on X.

The wide receiver, who graduated in December and may have been a selection at the upcoming NFL Draft, was under investigation in Louisiana in connection with a crash in December that left a 78-year-old man dead, officials said in January.

He was accused of driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when the motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle.

He fled the scene of the crash without calling for aid, Louisiana State Police said. An arrest warrant was obtained for Lacy for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

A grand jury was reportedly set to hear evidence in the case on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022. He had his best season in 2024 when he had 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.