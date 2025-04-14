Kyren Lacy led deputies on police chase before dying of ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound,’ officials say

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy was found dead with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” after a police chase in Texas on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call about a man, identified as Lacy, who was arguing with a family member when he shot a gun into the ground, according to FOX 26 Houston. Officials learned Lacy had fled the scene and launched a search after him.

Officials said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on Lacy, but he led them on a car chase that went on for miles. Lacy then crashed his vehicle in Spring, according to authorities.

Responding deputies removed Lacy from the vehicle to take him into custody, but he was found with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Units conducted an investigation of the incident,” a statement read, via FOX 26 Houston. “Preliminary information indicates Lacy shot himself during the pursuit and prior to the vehicle crashing. A handgun was recovered from the interior of the vehicle. A review of the Pct. 4 units body camera and in car dash mounted video did not indicate any shots were fired after the pursuit ended.

“Once the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division for review, as is standard for any death which takes place during an attempted arrest.”

Lacy was 24. Athletes from across the sports world reacted to his death.

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” LSU said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”

The wide receiver, who graduated in December and may have been a selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, was under investigation in Louisiana in connection with a crash in December that left a 78-year-old man dead, officials said in January.

He was accused of driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when the motorist swerved to avoid Lacy and crashed into another vehicle.

He fled the scene of the crash without calling for aid, Louisiana State Police said. An arrest warrant was obtained for Lacy for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

A grand jury was reportedly set to hear evidence in the case on Monday.

Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022. He had his best season in 2024 when he had 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.