Kylie Kelce says husband’s viral shirtless celebration was powered by wanting the ‘full Bills’ experience’

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has revealed the true motivation behind her husband’s viral shirtless moment during last weekend’s divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, and it’s certainly something Bills fans can get behind.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday, Kylie said her husband’s “top priority” was to get the full Highmark Stadium experience and break a table during the tailgate. When that didn’t happen, the six-time First-Team All-Pro found another way to embrace the day.

“He wanted to get the full Bills’ experience,” Kylie explained.

“He desperately wanted to go through a table. It was on his checklist for the day. Top priority of the day: go through a table. He did not get a chance to do that, so when he came into the suite – we arrived separately because he was meeting up with some friends and walking through the parking lot, I think hoping to find himself a table, he was unsuccessful.”

She continued: “And so when he got into the suite, he said to me, ‘I’m gonna take my shirt off, and I’m gonna jump out.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea.’ But I think it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table.”

Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the mayhem during their recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast. Jason said his wife had cautioned him to be on his “best behavior” as they were meeting Taylor Swift.

“I was like, ‘Hey, just letting you know it’s happening,” Jason recalled telling his wife. “I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this.”

Kylie said Friday that while she didn’t mind her husband jumping out of the suite the first time, she wasn’t too happy with his subsequent decisions to join the Bills fans in the stands.

“The first time he jumped out of the suite I was like, ‘You know what, go ahead. That’s my husband.’ And then the second and third time he did it I was like ‘I’m going to need you to get back in, because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum – you’re making their jobs harder.’

GMA confirmed Friday that Kylie and Jason will be in attendance for Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

