Kylie Kelce has epic response to husband’s recounting of shirtless celebration

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed his wife Kylie’s reaction to him removing his shirt in celebration on Sunday as he was in attendance to watch his brother and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills.

The offensive lineman said Kylie wasn’t happy about the removal during his episode of his “New Heights” podcast. He said he gave her a heads up and she said, “Don’t you dare.” Jason said he replied, “I’m not asking for permission.”

Those five words Jason responded with may come back to haunt him. Kylie suggested it as much as she gave an epic response to his recollection.

“’I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she wrote on the “New Heights” Instagram page.

Kylie has brought up the cat issue in the past as Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is a noted cat lover. Before the end of 2023, Kylie hopped on a special episode of the “New Heights” podcast and tried to get her brother-in-law to convince his brother to get a cat.

“No, here’s the deal, I told Jason that I want to get a cat. And he told me no. And I feel like you might like cats now,” she said, adding “I don’t want you to send a cat, I just want you to get on my team here.”

For the days and weeks ahead, Jason Kelce will now have to face two pertinent questions – is he actually retiring from the NFL and will he come through with a cat for his family?

