Kyler Murray’s knee injury ‘doesn’t look good’ as Cardinals reportedly fear torn ACL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots after the third play from scrimmage after suffering a non-contact knee injury.

Murray was carted off the field and did not return to the game. Colt McCoy played the rest of the way and the Cardinals fell to the Patriots 27-13.

The two-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year appeared to be headed for the season-ending injured reserve as a source told ESPN there is “little doubt that it’s torn,” referring to the star quarterback’s ACL. Murray is reportedly set for an MRI on Tuesday.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game that “it didn’t look good.”

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Cardinals, who come into this game at 4-8. However, it would certainly be rock bottom if their franchise quarterback, who just signed a five-year, $230 million extension prior to this season, is out for the season.

This is not the first injury for Murray this season, as he was forced to miss two games recently because of a hamstring strain. However, even when on the field, Murray has not been his normal self.

The former No. 1 overall pick was 3-7 as a starter on the year entering Monday night, throwing for 2,359 yards with 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also owned an 87.1 quarterback rating, which is his worst mark of his career.

Murray has not been able to play a full season since his sophomore campaign in 2020, when he threw for 3,971 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with 11 rushing scores as well.

Arizona fell to 4-9 on the season with Monday’s loss to the Patriots.

