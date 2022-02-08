Could Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals be headed for a divorce?

Following Sunday’s Pro Bowl, Murray decided to unfollow the Cardinals on all social media, including Twitter, and he removed all photos associated with the team on his Instagram account.

The former Oklahoma quarterback only has two photos left on his Instagram. The latest photo was of Murray with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in their NFC Pro Bowl uniforms, and he also had a picture of himself in a Sooners uniform.

Murray, who just wrapped up the third season of his rookie contract, has a fifth-year option by the team, and there’s a chance that will likely be exercised before he enters the final year of his deal. Next season, Murray has an $11,386,841 cap hit, but he’s likely looking to land a big contract extension with the organization.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, Murray completed 66.9% of his passes for 11,480 yards with 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also has 1,786 rushing yards with 20 scores on the ground. Murray and Cam Newton are the only two players in league history with 10,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their first three seasons.

After a 7-0 start to the year, the Cardinals finished with a 4-7 record and suffered a wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Murray and Arizona will look to make another giant leap in 2022.