Kyler Murray pledges commitment to Cardinals, sends contract proposal to team

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray seems committed to the team long-term and “desperately wants to win the Super Bowl.”

Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement Monday stating the star quarterback has sent a detailed contract proposal to the Cardinals.

Burkhardt said that in order to consistently compete for championships, the franchise needs long-term stability.

“To overtly communicate Kyler’s desire to be the Cardinals long term QB, we sent a proposal reflected all of the following: provides financial protection, is in-line with the current QB market that compares his current results alongside relevant comps, lowers his 2022-23 salary cap to allow the team to re-sign other deserving teammates and add additional free-agents, and most importantly represents a real commitment from the organization to see if their ultimate goals align with his 2 above (consistently competing for championships and Kyler being their QB),” Burkhardt wrote.

ESPN reports Murray is scheduled to make about $5.4 million in 2022, with a base salary of $965,000 and a $4.5 million roster bonus that’s fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year.

There has been tension between the two and earlier this month when Murray scrubbed his Instagram account of all Cardinals references and unfollowed the team on Twitter and Instagram.

The team took notes and scrubbed their Instagram account down to just two photos — both of Murray.

The team’s Instagram is back to its usual appearance at the time of publication, and Murray’s Instagram has since re-posted himself in Cardinals threads.

Burkhardt wrote that it is now up to the team to make the deal.

“Kyler remains hopeful that the organization chooses to commit so that he can continue leading the Cardinals to further success and value for many years to come,” Burkhardt wrote in the statement.