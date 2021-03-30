Kyle Shanahan says 49ers will 'listen' to trade offers for Jimmy Garoppolo but deal unlikely

The San Francisco 49ers have maintained that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is their guy — but last week’s blockbuster trade called into question just how serious their commitment to him is.

On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan added to that uncertainty by saying that the team would “listen” to trade offers.

Shanahan was speaking to reporters for the first time since trading up for the No. 3 pick in next month’s draft and said that while the asking price would be pretty hefty, the Niners would be open to potential deal proposals.

“It’s going to be hard to find a quarterback that gives us a better chance to win than Jimmy right now, especially even a rookie in the draft,” Shanahan said. “So, that’s what you look into.”

He continued: “Now, if someone wanted something for that and it can make your team better in a lot of other ways, you listen to that, but also depends on how good you feel about that rookie. We’re not there yet right now and odds are, we probably won’t be. That’s why we’re happy that we don’t have to be that way. We’ve got a guy in here who we know we can win with, a guy that our players love, that we love and we’re excited to have him this year and we’re excited to have a hell of a quarterback right behind him learning for when the time is his.”

Shanahan also revealed the Garoppolo was not happy when he heard about San Franciso’s plans to trade up — likely to draft a top five college quarterback.

“Jimmy was a little (ticked) off from it, just like I would be too,” he said. “But Jimmy, he’ll be fired up and come in and he’ll work his butt off. Knowing Jimmy, the more mad Jimmy gets, usually, the better he gets. So if Jimmy just gets madder and he stays healthy, this is going to be a good thing for Jimmy, too, which could be a great problem for the 49ers.”

The Miami Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick to the 49ers last week in exchange for the No.12 pick, a third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles then jumped into the mix, trading their No. 6 pick to the Dolphins for Miami’s No. 12 and their 2022 first-round pick.

“It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said explaining the trade. “It’s very tough to win in this league. There’s only a few quarterbacks ,” who Shanahan believes can take teams to the Super Bowl. And that’s just one piece of the NFL puzzle.

Even those guys still need a good team around them,” said Shanahan, “So you’ve got to take risks. This is a risk we were willing to take.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.