Kyle Larson on meeting after Watkins Glen race: ‘I probably should have a little more respect next time’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyle Larson won Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, New York, but it didn’t come without some controversy over a move he made in the final laps.

On a restart with about five laps to go, Larson made contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott and sent the No. 9 car wide in the first turn of the road course. The move helped Larson pull off a victory and seal his spot in the NASCAR playoffs.

Elliott was clearly frustrated at the end of the race. He ended up finishing in fourth place after starting from the pole position.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Larson and the rest of the race team had a meeting to discuss what happened the following day.

“I wish things would have I guess played out differently and Monday would have been a lot better for me,” Larson told reporters from Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday, via NASCAR.com. “It was productive. In the end, it was positive to have that talk. I’m ready to just move on from it and look forward to Daytona and on into the playoffs.”

Larson added: “One thing is for sure, we all like to win. We try really hard to do that. In the end, I probably should have a little more respect next time.”

KYLE BUSCH REFLECTS ON TOUGH NASCAR CUP SEASON: ‘IT’S BEEN A LOT OF SLEEPLESS NIGHTS’

Alex Bowman, who races for Hendrick Motorsports too, told reporters something between Elliott and Larson was bound to happen just because of how competitive they are and how good they are on road courses.

“Things on the racetrack are bound to happen when you have, in that scenario, two of the best guys on road courses restarting out front racing for wins,” Bowman said. “You do it enough times, eventually something is going to happen.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The final regular-season race will take place Saturday at Daytona International Speedway with the Coke Zero Sugar 400. All eyes will be on Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace.