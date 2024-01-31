Kristin Juszczyk reveals 3-word message up her sleeve as 49ers advance to Super Bowl LVIII

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk, had something special embroidered inside her latest self-designed apparel, as the team won the NFC Championship over the weekend.

Juszczyk posted a video on her Instagram Stories and captioned the clip, “Always have something up my sleeve.”

The video showed Juszczyk rolling up the sleeve of her jacket to show a message any NFL fan would enjoy seeing: “Super Bowl bound.”

The 49ers came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31. San Francisco broke their streak of consecutive losses in the NFC Championship to get back to the Super Bowl. The last time they were in the Super Bowl was during the 2019 season, when they lost to the Chiefs.

Juszczyk’s fashion designs were again the talk of conference championship weekend. She landed an NFL licensing deal on Tuesday, so she could finally start selling her gear, Sportico reported.

Her jackets went viral during the first round of the playoffs, as Taylor Swift waltzed into Arrowhead Stadium wearing a Travis Kelce-inspired outfit. “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner wore something similar to support the Detroit Lions.

“We saw it the same time everybody else did,” Kyle Juszczyk told reporters last week, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “She came out in the golf cart with the jacket on, and we were fired up.”

“It was super important, because I’m so proud of her. And she’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind. I wanted to make sure she got that credit. At first the announcers were, ‘Hey, Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything.’ Ah, come on. We got to let these people know it was all Kristin. That was all her, so I was happy to see her get that credit.”

