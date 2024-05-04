Kris Kim, 16, becomes youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour in nearly a decade

English amateur golfer Kris Kim became the youngest golfer to make the cut on a PGA Tour event in nearly a decade after he shot a 4-under 67 in the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on Friday.

The 16-year-old golfer, who is the son of former LPGA Tour player Ji-Hyun Suh, had a simple goal heading into the tournament.

“Just make the cut, to be honest,” he told reporters after the round. “I knew something around this number would be good enough, but to shoot that I’m pretty happy.”

Kim had six birdies, including one on the 18th hole, at TPC Craig Ranch to become the youngest player to make the cut on a Tour event since Kyle Suppa did so in 2015.

“It feels pretty good,” he said of his accomplishment. “I feel like I played well over the last two days. Stay pretty patient out there, and I guess it worked.”

At 16 years, seven months old, Kim also surpassed 13-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth as the youngest player to make the cut at the Nelson.

Kim is currently T24 through 13 holes in the third round on Saturday.

With two more rounds ahead of him, Kim said his only goal is to “go as low as possible” and have fun doing it.

“I’ve enjoyed it so much the last couple of days, and being here two more days makes it so much sweeter.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

