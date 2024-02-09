Korn Ferry Tour golfer shoots 57, breaking record for lowest score at PGA Tour-sanctioned event

Cristobal Del Solar had a lot of circles on his scorecard from Thursday.

That’s because he shot a 57 in the first round of the Astara Golf Championship at the Country Club de Bogota in Colombia on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Del Solar’s 57 is the lowest score ever in a PGA-sanctioned event, beating the 58 recorded by both Jim Furyk at the 2016 Travelers and Stephan Jaeger at Korn Ferry’s Ellie Mae Classic that same year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Del Solar birdied the first hole of the day, but even he couldn’t predict the rest of the way – he was two-under through four.

But then, he caught fire by going nine-under in his next nine holes, a stretch that included four birdies and two eagles. He recorded just three fours on the bogey-free day.

Amazingly, he carded the 57 by ending the round with three-straight pars.

The 57 was 13-under par for the 6,300-yard course. Only one golfer has gone 14-under par: Alejandro del Rey at the 2021 Swiss Challenge on the Challenge Tour.

WYNDHAM CLARK SETS NEW COURSE RECORD AT PEBBLE BEACH

Three Korn Ferry golfers broke 60 last year.

Del Solar, a Chile native, played college golf at Florida State University.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He owns a four-shot lead over two others, who each shot a 61.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.