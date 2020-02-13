Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation honors Gianna Bryant with name change

The Mamba Sports Foundation, founded by the late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, has changed its name to honor his daughter Gianna, who perished with him in a helicopter crash last month that took the lives of all nine passengers on board.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, made the announcement on Instagram Thursday but said the mission of the foundation will stay the same.

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” she wrote.

“Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

Bryant launched the sports training center back in 2018 and later said the group’s mission is to help children become “better members of our team, our family and our community.”

The Academy reportedly consists of a 100,000-square-foot facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif., with five basketball courts, five volleyball courts, two beach volleyball courts, a turf field, an esports training ground, batting cages, pitching mounds and a Gracie Barra jiu-jitsu school.

The foundation’s website claims the group has impacted almost 10,000 youths and helped more than 470 veterans while boasting over 1,000 volunteers.