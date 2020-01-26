Kobe Bryant dead: Basketball fans, players and celebrities mourn NBA legend's death

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Nathan Morris, from left, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men‎, and Alicia Keys, second left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, seen on screen, at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Invison/AP/Matt Sayles

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/01/918/516/Bryant-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1