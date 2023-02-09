Knicks star goes wild when he finds out team reportedly trades for former college teammate

With the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, NBA teams are wheeling and dealing trying to get their last-chance pickups before their playoff pushes.

It is safe to say that Jalen Brunson is really excited about what his New York Knicks reportedly did.

The Knicks acquired Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers, whom Brunson played at Villanova with, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Brunson had his number retired by the Wildcats on Wednesday, and immediately following the ceremony, he saw the trade news on his phone.

And he started going nuts.

“Oh s—!?” he yelled, showing his friends and family the news.

The Portland Trail Blazers, though, did not react similarly.

Hart and Brunson spent two years together at Villanova, winning the national championship in 2016. Brunson added another title two years later while Hart was in the NBA.

The Knicks are 30-26 and currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, which puts them in the play-in tournament. The Miami Heat currently own the sixth seed at 29-25.

New York sent Cam Reddish and a protected 2023 first-round pick to Portland to complete the deal.

Brunson is averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game in his first year with the Knicks. Hart is averaging 9.5, but did put up 14.9 per contest last season.