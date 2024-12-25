Knicks’ Mikal Bridges outduels Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama; Knicks hold on for narrow victory

New York Knicks’ shooting guard Mikal Bridges and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama matched up in a Christmas Day duel in the Knicks’ 117-114 win Wednesday.

Bridges scored 41 points, the most he has scored since the Knicks acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason.

With star center Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble, Bridges stepped up, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Bridges shot 17-for-25 from the field, while shooting 6 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama, 20, was sensational in the loss. The Spurs’ young star scored 42 points while grabbing 18 rebounds with four assists and four blocks. He also nailed six 3-pointers.

Wembanyama’s performance continued a string of strong games after he was named the Western Conference player of the week.

Knicks forward Josh Hart finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but his last two rebounds were his most important.

The Knicks were up three points with 39 seconds left, and the Spurs opted not to foul. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson missed a 15-foot jump shot, but Hart snagged the rebound.

Then, with four seconds left, Knicks forward OG Anunoby missed a 3-pointer, but Hart again hustled for the offensive rebound, and the Knicks ran out the clock.

Towns scored 21 points with nine rebounds, while Brunson added 20 points in the win.

With the win, the Knicks won their fifth straight game and improved to 20-10.

The Knicks next face the Orlando Magic Friday.

With the loss, the Spurs fell to 15-15, and their next game is Friday against the Nets.

