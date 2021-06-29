If Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard becomes available, the New York Knicks will be prepared.

According to SNY, the Knicks are expected to make a run at Lillard this summer if Portland decides to move on from its long-time superstar.

Lillard is under contract with the Blazers through 2024-25, but since the team has been unable to build a contender around their star player, there’s a chance that they may part ways with him and start fresh, especially since the Blazers just hired – in a somewhat controversial move – Chauncey Billups to be their next head coach.

Yahoo Sports reported that Lillard may be pushed “out the door” for those reasons.

Lillard, who was selected by the Blazers with the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, led the team to the NBA playoffs in eight straight seasons, but they’ve only advanced past the first round three times.

The Blazers made it to the 2019 Western Conference finals one time, but they fell to the Golden State Warriors.

This past season, the Blazers fell to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Lillard, a second-team All-NBA honoree in 2021, averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game.

He also became a six-time All-Star this past year, joining the legendary Clyde Drexler as the only two players in Blazers history to accomplish the feat.