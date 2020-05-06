Knicks legend Patrick Ewing reveals gold medal from 'Dream Team' was stolen years ago

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing admitted that someone broke into his home and stole his 1992 Olympic gold medal, earned while playing on the Dream Team, but he had never talked about the burglary until Tuesday.

“My house got broken into in New York at one point and they stole my medals,” Ewing said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Ewing didn’t reveal the date of the burglary, but both gold medals from representing Team USA in 1984 and 1992 were stolen, along with the 1984 NCAA Championship ring he won at Georgetown.

A short time after the break-in, Ewing made a call to USA Basketball director Jerry Colangelo, and he was able to get replacement medals, and someone else tried to sell the college championship ring on eBay, but he was able to get it back.

“Sometimes it sucks to be well-known,” Ewing said in regards to being targeted by someone looking to get high-profile items.