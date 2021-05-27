Knicks fans create chaotic scene outside Madison Square Garden after team's playoff win

The New York Knicks won their first playoff game since 2013 on Wednesday night when they narrowly defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 101-92.

And Knicks fans went wild.

Supporters stormed out of Madison Square Garden and blocked off part of Seventh Avenue and Joe Louis Plaza in Manhattan after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Chants of “Let’s Go Knicks” filled the air as the raucousness from inside the “World’s Most Famous Arena” spilled onto the sidewalks.

It was only one game.

Trae Young and the Hawks got the better of the Knicks in Game 1, silencing the crowd with a floater. Young managed to score 30 points in Wednesday night’s game but the team still ended up with a loss

For the Knicks, the win was more than eight years in the making.

New York hadn’t won a playoff game since defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff semifinals matchup on May 16, 2013. New York ended up losing the series 4-2. That team featured guys like Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith and Kenyon Martin.

Nobody from the 2012-13 Knicks squad is currently on the 2020-21 Knicks. New York only spiraled down since that time. The 2020-21 team was the first to win 40 or more games since 2012-13. The team went through six different head coaches and a Phil Jackson era before making it back to the postseason.

The next two games in the series will take place on Friday and Sunday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Because New York won Wednesday night, the series will go to a Game 5 at the very least and return to Madison Square Garden.

One can only imagine what will happen if the Knicks win the series.