Knicks fan sends MSG into frenzy with incredible half-court shot

A New York Knicks fan sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy on Saturday night hitting a shot that most basketball fans only dream of.

The fan in a John Starks jersey got the Basketball Mecca whipped up when he stepped up to the half-court line at MSG in hopes of hitting a near-impossible shot to win a brand-new car.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bing, bong – he delivered.

The fan banked his shot off the backboard, and it went through the hoop. Fans went wild and the man went home with a new Kia.

Unfortunately, it would the most excitement Knicks fans would have Saturday as they lost to the Boston Celtics 133-118, dropping their fourth game in their last five.

LEBRON JAMES’ WINNING STREAK AGAINST CAVS ENDS; CLEVELAND PICKS UP 8TH STRAIGHT VICTORY TO CONTINUE HOT START

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 29 points and nine rebounds. R.J. Barrett added 27 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jalen Brunson had 22 points and 10 assists.

The Celtics got a lot of help from their bench. Sam Hauser (17 points), Malcolm Brogdon (14 points) and Grant Williams (12 points) were all in double figures. They helped support Jaylen Brown, who finished with a game-high 30 points and five rebounds and Jayson Tatum who had 26 points and four rebounds. Marcus Smart added 13 points and 11 assists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boston improved to 6-3 and the Knicks fell to 4-5.