Knicks fan kicked out of MSG for wearing 'Ban Dolan' shirt

Despite a dazzling 37 point, six rebound performance from All-Star Julius Randle, 21 points and 5 assists from former number one pick RJ Barrett and a 131-113 thumping of the Washington Wizards by the New York Knicks Tuesday night, the biggest action was seen in the stands of Madison Square Garden.

A fan was seemingly wearing a “Ban Dolan” shirt, expressing dissatisfaction with and disapproval of Knicks owner Jim Dolan. The fan was eventually escorted out of the arena.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Just got kicked & escorted out of the Knicks game @TheGarden for wearing a t-shirt by the homie @fwmj Weary face that apparently James Dolan didn’t like?! These tickets were too expensive fam to just get bounced 5 mins into the game with no refund?! How does this work @NBA ?!” the fan wrote on his Twitter.

CHARLES BARKLEY SAYS JAMES HARDEN IS ‘MOST AWESOME’ OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF ALL TIME, BETTER THAN MICHAEL JORDAN

He followed that up with another tweet saying, “Apologies for the delayed reply, was on the train Weary face this is the shirt in question.” And he posted a picture of himself wearing the “Ban Dolan” shirt.

According to the recording of the video on Twitter, the arena has the right to remove anyone who is wearing a shirt or holding up a sign with offensive language. The shirt saying “Ban Dolan” was deemed offensive, which led to the fan’s ejection from the arena.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not the first time an unhappy fan expressed displeasure with Dolan’s ownership inside the team’s building. In March of 2019, a fan who confronted Dolan after a loss and implored him to sell the team was banned from Madison Square Garden for life.

Nor are Dolan’s in-arena dust-ups limited to fans. In February of 2017, Knicks great Charles Oakley was removed from the Garden following Oakley’s shove of a security guard. Dolan also banned him from future Knicks games, but after a PR debacle involving such a fan favorite, the ban was lifted.