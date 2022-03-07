Knicks dominate Clippers to snap 7-game skid

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

RJ Barrett had 24 points and nine rebounds and the Knicks dominated the Los Angeles Clippers in a 116-93 victory Sunday night that snapped New York’s seven-game losing skid.

Immanuel Quickley added 21 points off the bench and Cam Reddish had 15 of his 17 points in the fourth for the Knicks, who used big scoring runs to open the second and fourth quarters of a game in which they led by 32 points.

“Tonight the fight was there from start to finish,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Hopefully we can build on it.”

Reserve Amir Coffey scored 16 points to lead the Clippers, whose five-game winning streak ended at the hands of one of the East’s worst teams.

“It feels great to get that win. We needed that bad,” Mitchell Robinson said. “They were playing so well, too.”

The Knicks scored the first 10 points of the fourth, led by Reddish with eight, to extend their lead to 90-68. Barrett was the only starter left in against the Clippers’ reserves until he sat down with five minutes remaining.

The Knicks used another strong start in the third to take a 74-48 lead. They opened with a 15-8 run, getting six points from Robinson and four from Barrett.

“The ball moved around and the energy was high,” Robinson said.

Reggie Jackson missed a one-handed dunk during a 20-6 spurt that sent the Clippers into the fourth trailing 80-68. Five players scored, with Coffey hitting a 3-pointer and making four free throws.

“They came out with more energy than we did and they just look like they wanted it more,” Coffey said.

The Knicks built a 19-point lead by outscoring the Clippers 34-18 in the second quarter. New York opened with 16 straight points, making 8 of 8 free throws and getting eight points from Barrett. He finished with 16 points in the quarter.

“The tone of the game was set the first five minutes with the starters,” Thibodeau said. “The defense was really good and the willingness to make the extra pass got rhythm offensively.”

The Clippers didn’t score until halfway through the second on Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer — one of three he made in the period. They cut the lead to 11 points before New York closed on an 11-3 run to lead 59-40 going into halftime.

“They played well and we played bad,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “With that combination you’ll get a 30-point blowout. They were starving for a win.”

TIP-INS

Knicks: Improved to 13-19 on the road. … Julius Randle was fined $50,000 by the league for shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee who was trying to break up the altercation on Friday and refusing to participate in its ensuing investigation. … Taj Gibson didn’t play because of illness.

Clippers: They were outrebounded 57-43. … Paul George, out since December with a torn ligament in his right elbow, is shooting with his right hand, which coach Tyronn Lue says is “a lot better I guess.” … Their five-game winning streak featured three wins over the Lakers and two over Houston.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Sacramento on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Clippers: At Golden State on Tuesday. The Clippers won by 15 points last month and are 1-2 vs. the Warriors this season.