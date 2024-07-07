Klay Thompson posts tribute to Bay Area after leaving Warriors: ‘Best times of my life’

It’s the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors.

After spending 13 seasons in the Bay Area and winning four NBA titles, Klay Thompson recently agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State selected him with the 11th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State, and he became a Warrior great.

Thompson’s number will one day likely be in the rafters of the Chase Center. He was a key contributor to all four of those championship teams, cementing himself as one of the game’s best shooters of all time.

On Friday night, Thompson posted a message to the Warriors and their fan base, thanking them for the “best times of my life.”

“Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y’all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day one,” Thompson wrote on Instagram with a picture from his very first press conference with the team.

“I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime. My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the Warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again.”

It was the first time Thompson became a free agent. And despite playing his most games since the 2018-19 season, his 17.9 points per game were his lowest since the 2012-13 campaign.

Stephen Curry and Thompson became known as the Splash Brothers, one of the greatest shooting tandems in NBA history, and the hardware speaks for itself.

Curry is now the longest-tenured player on a team in the league with Thompson moving on.

Thompson’s 2,481 3-pointers made are the sixth most ever. He will never catch Curry, but he should surpass Reggie Miller (fifth with 2,560) and could pass Ray Allen (second, 2,973). Two active players (James Harden and Damian Lillard) are ahead of him.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

