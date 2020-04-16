K'Lavon Chaisson: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

K’Lavon Chaisson is a college linebacker who is looking to make the jump to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Louisiana State University, but was redshirted his sophomore year after sustaining a season-ending injury during the first game. He would go on to help LSU win its fourth national championship the following year before declaring for the draft

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are five other things to know about Chaisson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

At 6-foot-3, 254 pounds, Chaisson’s arms and hands measure 32 1/4 and 9 7/8 inches, respectively. He did not run drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

**

2). FIRST YEAR STAR

The Houston native committed to LSU as a four-star recruit. After registering 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, Chiasson was named 2017 Freshman All-SEC.

**

3). COLLEGE STATS

After an explosive freshman year, Chiasson tore his ACL during the season opener, taking him out for the year. As a redshirt sophomore, he earned first-team All-SEC honors after totaling a team-high 13 1/2 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks with 60 stops total, helping LSU take home the national championship.

**

4). WORTH THE RISK

At just 20 years old and having played less than 30 games, Chiasson was able to overcome a serious injury and performed at a high level, making him an ideal pick for teams looking to beef up their defense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

5. WHERE WILL HE GO?

Chiasson is projected to be a first-round draft pick and could end up with a number of teams looking for a linebacker with his size and speed.