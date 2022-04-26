Kirk Herbstreit to miss 2022 NFL Draft after finding blood clot

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s top college football analyst, announced Monday he will not take part in the network’s coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas this week after discovering a blood clot.

Herbstreit, 52, took to Twitter to announce that he would not be present for ESPN’s coverage of the draft “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to come out to Vegas and be a part of this year’s coverage. Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system,” Herbstreit said in a video. “Very fortunate to have really good doctors who I trust. I feel good, but out of an abundance of caution, I think I’m just going to take a step back from this year’s draft coverage.

“I’m just sad I will not be able to be out there. But I will be watching, like everybody else. … I will see you guys at next year’s draft.”

Herbstreit is in his 26th year with ESPN, where he is the lead analyst for the College Football Playoff. It was announced last month he will also call NFL games for Amazon for the 2022-23 season.

News of Herbstreit’s absence follows an announcement from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. last week that he would be covering the event from home because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19.