Kirby Smart, Georgia agree to massive contract extension

Kirby Smart guided the Georgia Bulldogs to their first college football national championship since 1980, and he is entering the 2022 season with a bit of a fatter wallet.

The university announced Thursday it agreed to a lucrative contract extension with the 46-year-old head coach through the 2031 season. Smart will earn up to $10.25 million with his annual base salary and his supplemental compensation and with increases will earn up to $12.25 million in 2031.

The total boils down to $112.5 million over the next 10 seasons, according to ESPN.

“Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach,” Georgia athletic director J. Reid Parker said. “He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us. I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”

University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead said he looked “forward to seeing his continued success” with the team.

Smart becomes the highest-paid coach at a public university.

“Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” he said in a release. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”

Smart’s record is 66-15 since taking over the reins at Georgia. Smart was a Nick Saban disciple before getting to Georgia. He was a defensive backs coach for Saban at LSU, served as a safeties coach for Saban when they were with the Miami Dolphins and was a defensive coordinator at Alabama.

Smart’s Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national title game in January.